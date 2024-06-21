Defense Procurement Agency has ordered UAH 2.5 billion worth of drones on Prozorro since beginning of year - Defense Ministry

Since the beginning of 2024, the Defense Procurement Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has purchased drones worth UAH 2.5 billion through Prozorro tenders.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that the Agency has become the largest customer of UAVs in the Prozorro system. Since the beginning of 2024, DJI Mavic 3E and 3T drones have been purchased through competitive tenders for UAH 2.5 billion. This is more than 40% of the total amount of drone agreements in competitive procurement on Prozorro.

On average, 4 tenders competed. Sensitive information about the tenderers was hidden.

According to Maryna Bezrukova, director of the Defense Procurement Agency, 94 tenders for small batches of Mavics were held on Prozorro. As a result of competitive bidding, 18 companies became suppliers.

In turn, Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Dmytro Klimenkov said that the tender saved UAH 187 million.

Read more: Pentagon confirms permission to use US weapons against Russian troops anywhere across border with Russia, not just near Kharkiv region

"In modern warfare, superiority often determines the outcome, so the purchase of drones is one of our key priorities. In order for our military to have everything they need on time, we must use resources efficiently," the deputy minister said.

Earlier, Maryna Bezrukova, Director of the Agency, said that signing direct contracts with international arms manufacturers, bypassing intermediaries, is a priority for the Defense Procurement Agency.

Read more: About 40 samples of engineering weapons have been put into operation in AFU, more than 20 of them are Ukrainian - Ministry of Defense. PHOTOS