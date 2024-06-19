About 40 samples of engineering weapons have been put into operation in AFU, more than 20 of them are Ukrainian - Ministry of Defense. PHOTOS

Since the beginning of Russia's large-scale invasion, the Defence Ministry of Ukraine has codified and approved for use in the units of the Ukrainian Defence Forces about 40 samples of engineering weapons. More than 20 samples are products of Ukrainian enterprises.

Censor.NET reports that this was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defence.

This is an extensive list of machines, mechanisms, and other equipment designed to organize engineering support for troops.

It is noted that the codified samples of Ukrainian design and production include metal detectors, measuring devices for various purposes, smoke bombs, remote smoke detectors, collapsible fortifications, field "power banks" of large capacity and reliability, etc.





"The list of codified foreign-made models includes modern models of mobile generators, heavy engineering equipment of various functions, as well as mechanisms for performing a certain range of repair work and bridge crossings," the Ministry of Defence said.

The codification and subsequent approval of a sample of weapons and military equipment of domestic production for operation with the assignment of a NATO nomenclature number allows it to be purchased at the expense of the state budget for the units of the Defence Forces of Ukraine, the ministry added.







