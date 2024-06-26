Russians attack eight communities in Sumy region: man is wounded in mortar attack

On June 25, the Russian army fired 22 times at the border areas and settlements of the Sumy region. 52 explosions were recorded.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported in the telegram channel of the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

It is noted that they were shelled:

Esman community: shelling with the use of an FPV drone (1 explosion), mortar shelling (2 explosions), artillery shelling (6 explosions).

Velyka Pysarivka community: shelling with the use of FPV drones (3 explosions), mortar shelling (10 explosions), artillery shelling (2 explosions), and the dropping of a grenade from a UAV (1 explosion) were recorded.

Krasnopillia community: there were attacks with the use of FPV drones (6 explosions), artillery shelling (5 explosions).

Khotyn community: there was a shelling with the use of FPV drone (1 explosion).

Myropillia community: a shelling with the use of a Lancet UAV was recorded (2 explosions).

Znob-Novhorod community: the enemy fired from artillery (6 explosions).

Bilopillia community: 3 mines were dropped by Russians on the territory of the community.

Seredyna-Buda community: there was a mortar attack (4 explosions). A local resident of the community was injured as a result of the shelling.

