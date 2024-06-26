Consequences of enemy shelling of Sumy region. PHOTOS

Over the past day, Russian occupants fired at 19 settlements in the Sumy region. A total of 131 attacks were recorded.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Sumy police.

"Sumy police investigators continue to document the consequences of hostile attacks

The attacks damaged a private house and an outbuilding," the statement said.

Shelling of the region in the morning of 26 June

At night and in the morning, Russians fired 15 times at the border areas and settlements of the Sumy region. 54 explosions were recorded. The Yunakivka, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velykopysarivka, Novoslobidska, Esman, Shalyhine, and Znob-Novhorod districts were shelled, the RMA reported.

Rashists fired at the district with artillery and mortars. A rocket attack was launched against the Novosloboda community.

