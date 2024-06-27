Two explosions occurred in Khmelnytskyi region at night, enemy also attacked Ivano-Frankivsk region

Russian invaders attacked the western regions of Ukraine with "shaheds" and "rockets".

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and monitoring channels.

On the night of 27 June, the Air Force reported that enemy drones were moving towards the western regions. Later, it was reported that cruise missiles were moving in the direction of Khmelnytskyi.

At about 02:58am, repeated explosions occurred in Khmelnytskyi region. Monitoring channels report a threat to Starokonstantinov. Earlier, the Air Force reported the movement of high-speed targets across Zhytomyr region in a southwestern direction.

At 03:01am, explosions were reported again in Khmelnytskyi.

At 03:29, repeated explosions occurred in the Ivano-Frankivsk region. The work on the "shaheds" continued there.

After 5am, explosions were heard again near Starokonstantinov in Khmelnytskyi region. The air defence forces were targeting the "shaheds".

