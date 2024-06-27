Explosion occurs in Odesa region

On the morning of 27 June, an explosion occurred in Odesa region.

Censor.NET reports with reference to monitoring channels.

Earlier, the Air Force reported a threat of ballistic missile attacks from the south!

The head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, called on residents of the region to stay in safe places.

"Residents of Odesa region, please stay in shelters! There is a missile threat to our region," he said in a statement.

