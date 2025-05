Russian occupying forces launched another shelling of Kharkiv.

This is reported by Censor.NET.

The Air Force warned about the launch of the KAB in the direction of Kharkiv.

Correspondents of Suspilne reported that an explosion rang out in the northern part of the city.

