From July 1, three categories of students can be mobilized - mass media

From July 1, 2024, three categories of students may be mobilized.

As Censor.NET informs, this is stated in the material of UNIAN.

Yes, students of universities and institutions of professional and technical education, who study full-time, cannot be mobilized.

Who is entitled to a deferral?

students who study on a full-time or dual form of education (to obtain vocational, technical, professional, professional pre-higher and higher education);

trainee assistants, graduate students and doctoral students, those who obtain a higher level of education than previously obtained in the sequence defined by Article 10 (part 2) of the Law of Ukraine "On Education";

scientific and scientific-pedagogical employees of universities, technical schools, colleges, scientific institutions and organizations, if the teacher has an academic title or a scientific degree.

Also, teaching staff of VET institutions and secondary schools cannot be mobilized to the AFU, provided that they work at the main place of work at least 0.75 times the rate.

Students, post-graduate students and doctoral students who are getting their education on a full-time or dual form of education should confirm this with relevant documents (the Law on Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of Ukraine on Certain Issues of Military Service, Mobilization and Military Registration).

Which students can be mobilized?

Three categories of students can mobilize:

students studying by correspondence;

those who obtain a second and third higher education (bachelor's degree, master's degree);

those who acquire any education at a level lower than the one already available (for example, have a higher education, but receive a secondary profile).

Read more: Ministry of Defence explained why it did not support extension of data update deadline: There are enough opportunities to do it in minutes