Ministry of Defence explained why it did not support extension of data update deadline: There are enough opportunities to do it in minutes

The Ministry of Defence said that citizens can update their military records in minutes.

This was stated by the ministry's spokesman Dmytro Lazutkin during a telethon, Censor.NET reports.

"The Ministry of Defence does not currently support this draft law and does not consider it appropriate to extend the period from 60 to 150 days for updating data, as there are currently opportunities to update this data in the TCR and SS, ASCs and Reserve+, where it can be done in minutes. All persons liable for military service, conscripts and reservists can do this. Therefore, we see no point in extending this deadline. Now we need to immediately update the military registration database to understand how many Ukrainians are fit to defend their homeland," he explained.

According to Lazutkin, as of the morning of 27 June 2024, 2,430,000 people liable for military service had updated their data, including 1,852,000 through Reserve+.

