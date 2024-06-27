China actually took side of Russian Federation in war against Ukraine, it is not neutral - US Ambassador Burns

US Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns said that Beijing is not neutral in Russia's war against Ukraine.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Sky News.

According to the diplomat, despite its claims of neutrality, China provides a number of technologies to the Russian Federation, maintaining strong trade ties with Russia.

Speaking at the China Financial Hub in Shanghai, Burns said that the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which has been going on for three years now, has become an "existential crisis" in Europe.

The ambassador noted that China "is not neutral, but has actually sided with Russia in this war."

"We consider it a big mistake to allow Chinese companies to send thousands of components, technological components, microprocessors and nitrocellulose to the Russian Federation to strengthen and strengthen its defense industry in this brutal war," Burns added.

