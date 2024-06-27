Fire zone at Cape Chauda in occupied Crimea has grown several times. Military training ground of Russian army is located there. SATELLITE PHOTOS

The area of the fire near Cape Chauda in the temporarily occupied Crimea, where the Russian military training ground is located and from where Russia launches "Shaheds" into Ukraine, has grown significantly over the past day.

This is reported by the Russian service of "Radio Liberty", Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that a comparison of satellite images for 25 and 26 June shows that the area covered by the fire has grown significantly, as a result of which the fire has reached buildings on the territory of the military unit.

According to the newspaper, Cape Chauda is home to the Russian army's coastal and air defence positions.

In addition, the Russian occupiers also launch Shahed-type strike UAVs at Ukraine from here.

The fire at the training ground was reported on 25 June. It is currently unknown what caused it, as there has been no information about missile or drone strikes on the peninsula in recent days.



