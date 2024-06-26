In occupied Crimea, fire broke out at Cape Chauda, from where Russia launches "Shaheds" at Ukraine. PHOTO

A fire broke out on Cape Chauda in the temporarily occupied Crimea. From there, the Russian invaders launch kamikaze attack drones on the territory of Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to "Krym.Realii".

"A satellite image taken on Monday morning (26 June - ed.) clearly shows a fire at Cape Chauda in the annexed Crimea. This is a military training ground of the Russian army, from which, according to representatives of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Russian military launches barrage munitions of the Shahed/Geran type at targets in Ukraine," the statement said.

It is currently unknown what caused the fire. No missile or drone attacks on this area of Crimea have been reported in recent days.

The "Crimean Wind" telegram channel reported that an explosion was heard at Cape Chauda, after which smoke began to rise above it. According to the channel's sources, an ammunition exploded on the cape.

What is known about Cape Chauda?

According to a map created by journalists, several Russian military facilities, including a training ground, are located in the area of Cape Chauda.

It was closed in the late 1980s, but in 2016 Russia reopened it. Also in 2019, the Russian Aerospace Forces held air shows and exercises there.

The Russian military banned Crimeans from entering the territory of Cape Chauda between 1 November 2022 and 30 May 2023.

