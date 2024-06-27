Fundraising for 50 FPV drones and electronic warfare systems for 47th SMB
The 1st Battalion of the 47th Brigade "Magura" asks for help in purchasing 50 FPV drones and 2 armored vehicles to evacuate the wounded to protect medics.
This was reported on Facebook by the brigade's soldier Yurii Vysotskyi, Censor.NET reports.
"It is difficult for me to find words to convince how important this is now. But. Since we have minus 3 vehicles in the battalion due to the defeat of the enemy and there are dead and wounded, I ask for help," the defender said.
The goal is 1 million 80 thousand UAH
Details for help:
https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2Y5ZQ3ZD6L
PrivatBank: 4731 2196 4938 8869
Paypal - [email protected]
