Soldiers of 47th SMB accurately eliminate Russian invader from UAV. VIDEO

Soldiers of the Strike Drones Company unit of the 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade eliminated the occupier.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack was posted on social media.

"This Russian soldier surprised us twice before his deserved death: when he pulled out a tourniquet instead of an Esmarch tourniquet and when he was wounded in the thigh but applied the tourniquet below the knee. If it wasn't for the second kamikaze drone, he probably would have bled to death," the video's caption reads.

