Russian troops hit residential building in Zolota Balka, wounding man

Russian occupiers set fire to a residential building in Zolota Balka, Kherson region.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, a 72-year-old local resident came under enemy fire in the yard of his own home. The man sustained explosive trauma, shrapnel wounds to his abdomen, groin, and shoulder.



He was taken to a hospital in moderate condition. He is receiving the necessary medical care.

