Russian army shells Hirnyk and New York in Donetsk region: 3 people were wounded

Russian troops shelled Hirnyk and New York in the Donetsk region, injuring 3 people.

This was reported by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.

"We have received information about a wounded man in Hirnyk of the Kurakhove community and two wounded women in New York of the Toretsk community," the statement said.

As a reminder, on June 27, 2024, the Russian army killed 1 person in Toretsk, and a person was also wounded in the Pokrovsk community.

The Russians also attacked Selydove, injuring 6 people, including 2 children.

