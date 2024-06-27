Russian army shells Hirnyk and New York in Donetsk region: 3 people were wounded
Russian troops shelled Hirnyk and New York in the Donetsk region, injuring 3 people.
This was reported by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.
"We have received information about a wounded man in Hirnyk of the Kurakhove community and two wounded women in New York of the Toretsk community," the statement said.
As a reminder, on June 27, 2024, the Russian army killed 1 person in Toretsk, and a person was also wounded in the Pokrovsk community.
The Russians also attacked Selydove, injuring 6 people, including 2 children.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password