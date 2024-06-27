71 combat engagements have already taken place in frontline, most of them in Toretsk and Kurakhove sectors - General Staff

The total number of hostile attacks on the frontline reached 71. The enemy is currently most active in the Toretsk and Kurakhove directions.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the situation at the front as of 13.00 on 27 June.

Situation in Kharkiv region

The enemy continues to attack in the Kharkiv sector. Fighting continues in the area of Vovchansk. The enemy's assault near Lyptsi was stopped by the Defence Forces. The occupants used anti-aircraft guns from the direction of Belgorod and Shebekino (Belgorod region of the Russian Federation) in the areas of Mali Prokhody, Lyptsi, Hlyboke and Vovchansk.

In the Kupiansk sector, five hostile attacks were registered, two of them in the vicinity of Stepova Novoselivka are still ongoing.

Hostilities in the East

In the Lyman sector, combat engagements took place in the vicinity of Makiivka and Nevske. In total, since the beginning of the day, the occupation forces have attempted to advance in this area five times.

Fighting is ongoing in the vicinity of Rozdolivka and Vyimka in the Siversky sector. The number of enemy assaults here has increased to five.

The Russian aggressor is active in the Toretsk sector, namely in the areas of Pivnichne and New York. In total, the enemy tried to push our defenders back 16 times. Six combat engagements are still ongoing.

Kurakhove direction. The enemy is operating in the area of Krasnohorivka and Paraskoviivka. Since the beginning of the day, the invaders have tried to improve their tactical position 15 times. They suffer losses.

Situation in the South

Five enemy attacks were repelled in the Prydniprovskyi sector. The aggressor bombarded Beryslav, Tiahynka and Olhivka with GABs.

According to the General Staff, the situation in the rest of the sectors remained unchanged.

