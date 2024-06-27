Occupiers hit Selydove, 6 people were injured, including two children. PHOTOS

Around 8:40 a.m., the Russian army struck Selidove with an air bomb. There are wounded, including children

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Selydove CMA.

It is noted that the occupiers sent an FAB-500 bomb with UMPK near an apartment building.

"As of 10:00 a.m., the State Emergency Service extinguished a fire in two apartments on the 3rd and 4th floors with a total area of 90 sq m. Three people were rescued from the damaged apartments during the firefighting operations.

Currently, 6 residents are known to be wounded, including 2 children (a 17-year-old boy and an 11-year-old girl), they have been taken to medical institutions," the statement said.

As a result of the Russian strike, 4 administrative buildings, 7 apartment buildings, 5 private residential buildings and 4 cars were damaged.

