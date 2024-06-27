ENG
Shelling in Donetsk region: Russians killed man in Toretsk, wounded another in Pokrovsk community

The occupiers do not stop shelling the settlements of Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Donetsk Military District Administration Vadym Filashkin.

In the morning, Russian invaders attacked Toretsk. A person was killed as a result of the shelling.

In addition, Yasenove of the Pokrovsk community came under fire, where a person was wounded and an enterprise was damaged.

As a reminder, in the morning, the occupants attacked Selydove. As a result of the attack, two minors sustained injuries of varying severity - an 11-year-old girl and her brother, 17. 

Read more: Day in Donetsk region: Under fire of occupiers - three districts, 1 person died, 14 were injured

