Day in Donetsk region: Under fire of occupiers - three districts, 1 person died, 14 were injured

During the day, Russian troops fired 27 times on populated areas of the Donetsk region, as a result of which 1 person was killed and 14 were wounded.

This was announced by the head of the RMA, Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.

Pokrovsk district

A private house was damaged in Kurakhove, and an enterprise building was damaged in Vovchansk. An economic building was destroyed in Horlivka.

Kramatorsk district.

A house was damaged in Torske of the Lyman district. The outskirts of the Kostiantynivka district are under fire.

Bakhmut district

In Toretsk, 1 person died and 7 were injured, 6 houses and 2 infrastructure objects were damaged. Also in New York, 1 person was injured and 1 house was damaged. In the Chasiv Yar district, 5 private houses and a high-rise building were damaged.

In total, the Russians shelled populated areas of the Donetsk region 27 times during the day. 230 people, including 28 children, were evacuated from the front line.

During the day, 1 person was killed and 14 were injured as a result of Russian shelling.

