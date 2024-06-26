Zelenskyy in Donetsk region: Some officials have not been here for six months, I will draw appropriate conclusions about them. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, along with Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi and Joint Forces Commander Hnatov, are in Donetsk region.

The head of state said this in a video message, Censor.NET reports.

"Today, I officially introduced Andriy Hnatov to all those responsible for defence in Donetsk region. We heard reports directly from the positions. I was glad to see and thank our 110th Brigade and 47th Brigade in person - absolutely heroic, efficient guys. I also thanked our combat medics," he said in a statement.

According to Zelenskyy, he held a detailed meeting in Donetsk region on the safety and support of people.

"There are many issues. There are many issues related to life support - water, social issues, evacuation, assistance to the defence, and housing reconstruction.



And there will be a separate conversation in Kyiv, in particular with government officials who should be here and in other places near the front - in difficult communities where people need immediate solutions. Solutions that are not visible from Kyiv. And I was surprised that some relevant government officials had not been here for six months or more. I will draw appropriate conclusions about them," the President added.

Read more: Zelenskyy approves decision to create Unmanned Systems Forces within Armed Forces of Ukraine