Zelenskyy approves decision to create Unmanned Systems Forces within Armed Forces of Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed Decree No. 382/2024, approving the decision of the National Security and Defence Council to establish the Unmanned Systems Forces within the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, the relevant decree was published on the website of the head of state.

Thus, the President, in accordance with Article 107 of the Constitution of Ukraine, decided to enact the NSDC decision of 25 June "On the establishment of the Unmanned Systems Forces as a separate type of force within the Armed Forces of Ukraine".

The Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council is responsible for monitoring the implementation of the decision. The decree comes into force on 25 June, the day of its publication.

Read more: Zelenskyy held meeting of Staff: heard report from head of Unmanned Systems Forces Sukharevskyi on production and use of all types of drones

The NSDC decision supported the proposal submitted by the Cabinet of Ministers to create an unmanned systems force within the Armed Forces as a separate type of force.

"In order to increase the capabilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to use unmanned and robotic air, sea and ground systems, and to ensure their readiness for use, in accordance with the proposal of the Cabinet of Ministers, the National Security and Defence Council decided to support the proposal submitted by the Cabinet of Ministers to create the Unmanned Systems Forces as a separate type of force within the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the document says.

The government was instructed to submit relevant proposals for the creation of the Unmanned Systems Forces to the Verkhovna Rada within one month in accordance with the established procedure.

Read more: Units of Unmanned Systems Forces of Armed Forces of Ukraine will be manned by 80% through recruitment - Sukharevskyi

As Censor.NET previously reported, on 6 February, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree providing for the creation of the Unmanned Systems Forces as a separate branch of the Armed Forces.

The Unmanned Systems Forces were created on 7 May. The Cabinet of Ministers supported the draft presidential decree on the creation of this type of troops.