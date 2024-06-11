Units of Unmanned Systems Forces of Armed Forces of Ukraine will be manned by 80% through recruitment - Sukharevskyi

The units of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are planned to be staffed by 20% by experienced commanders from combat units and by 80% through recruitment.

This was stated by the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, Colonel Vadym Sukharevskyi, Censor.NET reports citing ArmyInform.

"We are relying on the fact that we will recruit commanders, leaders, and initiators of processes directly from the troops. We will not hire them from scratch. We are trying not to disrupt the combat readiness of the units, so that the damage is minimal," said Sukharevskyi.

Current units in brigades and commands will remain in place. The Unmanned Systems Command will provide them with various support.

"The units that already exist in brigades, commands, in various branches and types of forces are delegation and coordination functions. In no case will we transfer units from combat brigades that are currently at the front. We will support them, strengthen them and increase their capabilities. In particular, at the expense of units directly subordinate to the command," said Sukharevskyi.

The Unmanned Systems Forces are expected to reach full combat capabilities by the end of the year. According to Sukharevskyi, a certain number of pilots are already being trained to potentially join the new structure. Several recruiting centers are also planned to be opened for recruiting for the new type of force.

