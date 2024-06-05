Syrskyi held meeting of working group on unmanned systems: plans to improve logistics, supply chain and training

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi held a meeting of the working group on unmanned systems, during which the priorities for the development of land, sea and air unmanned systems were identified and key tasks at all levels were outlined.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the post of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi on Facebook.

It is reported that the Commander-in-Chief, together with the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Major General Anatolii Barhylevych, Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov and unit commanders, identified priorities for the development of land, sea and air unmanned systems and outlined key tasks at all levels.

"The field commanders, known to you by their call signs Veres, Magyar and Achilles, have unique combat experience in the use, supply and adjustment of unmanned systems. It is critical to have a common understanding of the further development of these technologies and to recognize the challenges we face. We have already seen impressive results from unmanned systems and the teams that use them, including in the tense Kharkiv direction," noted Syrskyi.

Read more: Syrskyi visits Eastern Front: situation is difficult due to intensity of fighting and enemy’s widespread use of armored vehicles and KABs

"Moreover, Ukrainian maritime drones pushed the enemy back from the Ukrainian waters of the Black Sea," the Commander-in-Chief added.

Syrskyi emphasized that it is planned to continue improving logistics, supply chains, workshops, communications, training, recruiting capable crews for unmanned units, research and experimental work, and removing bureaucratic barriers, particularly when it comes to writing off lost drones.

"Unmanned systems forces are a type of troops that must constantly improve in the face of new challenges and realities," noted Syrskyi.

"We will be flexible, dynamic and proactive. This is the only way to build the army of the future," the Commander-in-Chief summarized.

See more: Enemy is increasing grouping of troops in Kharkiv region, but these forces are not enough to break through our defenses - Syrskyi. PHOTO

As previously reported, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and Victory Drones are jointly implementing a techno-recruitment project - basic training of drone operators for citizens who are ready to sign a contract with the Armed Forces.