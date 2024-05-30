Enemy is increasing grouping of troops in Kharkiv region, but these forces are not enough to break through our defenses - Syrskyi. PHOTO

Russia is increasing the number of its troops in the vicinity of the towns of Strilecha-Lyptsi and Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region. However, these forces are not enough to launch a full-scale offensive and break through the defense of Ukrainian defenders.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi said this on Facebook.

He noted that he had worked in brigades and battalions defending the Kharkiv sector.

"The enemy continues to build up its troops in the Strilecha-Lyptsi main attack area and in the area of Vovchansk by redeploying additional regiments and brigades from other directions and training grounds. However, these forces are currently insufficient for a full-scale offensive and a breakthrough in our defenses," he stressed.

According to the Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief, the enemy's actions are complicated by deploying Ukrainian reserves to threatened areas and strengthening defenses.

In addition, Syrskyi noted that the creation of an ammunition reserve and the effective defeat of the enemy significantly impacted the reduction of the offensive capabilities of Russian troops.

"That is why the enemy has switched to tactics of hitting our positions with artillery fire and strikes from the GABs. In these circumstances, physical destruction of aircraft carrying the GABs, reconnaissance and fire control UAVs, electronic warfare protection of our troops, camouflage, and the use of mock-ups are of paramount importance," the Commander-in-Chief noted.





Syrskyi said that the military leadership is currently taking "urgent measures to improve the air defense control system, its automation, and combination with ground forces' firepower in conjunction with the electronic warfare system".

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine added that during his stay in the Kharkiv region, he "listened to each commander about their readiness for active actions, made decisions on problematic issues, and checked the practical work of the battalion commander to destroy the enemy's firing position".

