News Fighting corruption in Ukraine
UAH 30 million bail was posted for Mukachevo mayor Baloha - HACC

The mayor of Mukachevo, Andrii Baloha, was released on bail in the amount of UAH 30 million.

This was reported by the press secretary of the High Anti-Corruption Court Olesia Chemeris in a comment to Ukrinform, Censor.NET reports.

"Today, the mayor of Mukachevo was released on bail in the amount determined by the decision of the HACC investigating judge," Chemeris said.

As a reminder, the mayor of Mukachevo, together with other persons, is suspected of abuse of office for the purpose of selling a communal land plot of more than 3 hectares at a reduced price.

On June 25, Mukachevo Mayor Baloha and Mukachevo District Council Chairman Lania are detained in connection with a corrupt scheme to sell the Avangard stadium.

On June 26, the HACC imposed a pre-trial restraint on Mukachevo Mayor Andrii Baloha in the form of detention with the possibility of posting UAH 30 million bail.

