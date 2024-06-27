In south, 95 invaders and 37 units of Russian weapons and military equipment were destroyed over day

The southern defense forces continue to inflict fire on the enemy's dislocation sites, firing positions and rear. During the day, 95 occupiers were destroyed.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Southern Defense Forces.

It is noted that during the day, confirmation was received of a decrease in the number of enemy personnel by 95 people.

The Russians also lost 37 pieces of weapons and military equipment, in particular:

6 guns;

1 mortar;

21 units of armored vehicles;

1 electronic warfare station;

7 boats;

1 ATV.

In addition, Ukrainian defenders destroyed 2 observation posts, a field ammunition point, 3 UAV control points and a firing position.

As a reminder, since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 539,320 Russian invaders.