In south, air defense forces destroyed 9 Shaheds and three Kalibr cruise missiles - Defense Forces

Since the evening of June 27, Russian invaders have continued terrorist attacks in the southern regions of Ukraine. At nightfall, a combined attack was carried out using "Shahed-131/136" kamikaze drones and missiles of various types.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported in the Defense Forces of the South.

On the night of June 27, air defense units destroyed 9 kamikaze drones: 6 in the Mykolaiv region, 2 in the sky over the Kherson region, and 1 in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Also, 3 Kalibr cruise missiles were destroyed within the Mykolaiv region.

"There were no hits or damage," the Southern Defense Forces said.

