Air defence system shoots down 5 Russian missiles and all Shaheds at night - Air Force

On the night of 27 June, the Russian invaders launched another missile and air strike against Ukraine, using air- and sea-launched missiles and attack UAVs of the Shahed type.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykola Oleshchuk.

In total, the enemy used 6 missiles of various types and 23 attack UAVs:

1 X-47 M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missile (from the airspace of Tambov region - Russian Federation);

4 "Kalibr" cruise missiles (from the north-eastern part of the Black Sea);

1 X-59/X-69 guided missile (from the airspace of Kursk region - Russia);

23 "Shahed-131/136" strike UAVs (launch area - Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia).

Fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile troops of the Air Force, mobile fire groups and electronic warfare units of the Ukrainian Defence Forces were involved in combat operations.

As a result of anti-aircraft combat, 28 air targets were shot down:

4 "Kalibr" cruise missiles;

1 X-59/X-69 guided missile;

23 "Shahed-131/136" strike UAVs.

As a reminder, there were two explosions in Khmelnytskyi region at night, and the enemy also attacked Ivano-Frankivsk region.

