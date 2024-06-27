Tymoshenko confirmed that he was searched: In case he has nothing to do with

Former deputy head of the Presidential Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko confirmed that detectives from the National Anti-Corruption Bureau conducted a search at his place on June 27.

He said this on his Facebook page, Censor.NET reports.

"The sensation is canceled! I confirm that I was searched in connection with a case to which I have nothing to do. I have fulfilled all the requirements of law enforcement officers, there are no claims against me personally," Tymoshenko wrote.

Earlier it was reported that on the evening of June 27, detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) conducted a search of the former Deputy Head of the Presidential Office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko. It was allegedly related to the case of "leaking" information about the NABU investigation.

