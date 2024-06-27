ENG
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
Two people killed and two more injured in shelling of Kurakhove in Donetsk region

On the evening of June 27, Russians shelled the town of Kurakhove in the Donetsk region with Uragan. The shelling killed 2 people and injured 2 more.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.

"In the evening, Russians hit the center of the city from Uragan, killing a forty-year-old man and a woman. Two wounded were taken to hospitals," he said.

He added that the extent of the damage is being established.

