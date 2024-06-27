Two people killed and two more injured in shelling of Kurakhove in Donetsk region
On the evening of June 27, Russians shelled the town of Kurakhove in the Donetsk region with Uragan. The shelling killed 2 people and injured 2 more.
This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.
"In the evening, Russians hit the center of the city from Uragan, killing a forty-year-old man and a woman. Two wounded were taken to hospitals," he said.
He added that the extent of the damage is being established.
