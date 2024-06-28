Russian invaders attacked Zolota Balka in Kherson region: woman died

On the evening of June 27, Russian troops killed a resident of the village of Zolota Balka, Kherson region.

Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the RMA, reported this, Censor.NET reports.

"Russian troops killed a resident of Zolota Balka. Yesterday evening, the occupiers shelled the settlement, as a result of which a 67-year-old woman was fatally wounded.

My condolences to the relatives and friends of the deceased," the message reads.

See more: Occupiers shelled field in Kherson region: 25 hectares of winter wheat are destroyed. PHOTOS

It will be recalled that on the evening of June 27, Russian invaders dropped explosives from a drone on the village of Novodmytrivtsi of the Bilozerka district in the Kherson region. As a result of the attack, two people were injured.