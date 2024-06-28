ENG
Russian invaders attacked Zolota Balka in Kherson region: woman died

On the evening of June 27, Russian troops killed a resident of the village of Zolota Balka, Kherson region.

Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the RMA, reported this, Censor.NET reports.

"Russian troops killed a resident of Zolota Balka. Yesterday evening, the occupiers shelled the settlement, as a result of which a 67-year-old woman was fatally wounded.

My condolences to the relatives and friends of the deceased," the message reads.

It will be recalled that on the evening of June 27, Russian invaders dropped explosives from a drone on the village of Novodmytrivtsi of the Bilozerka district in the Kherson region. As a result of the attack, two people were injured.

