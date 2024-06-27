Occupiers shelled field in Kherson region: 25 hectares of winter wheat are destroyed. PHOTOS

In the afternoon, on 27 June, Russian invaders fired on a field near the village of Shliakhove, Beryslav district, Kherson region.

This was reported by the press service of the Kherson RMA, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that the occupiers fired from artillery.

A fire broke out due to enemy shelling. As a result, five hectares of winter wheat were destroyed.

The RMA added that there were no casualties. They also showed photos of the aftermath of the ruscist attack.

By the way, last week in the Kherson region, fields with сrops and forest plantations were burning due to enemy shelling.

