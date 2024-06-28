Alliance will welcome Seoul’s decision to provide lethal aid to Ukraine - NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg

South Korea's potential armed support for Ukraine is fundamentally different from North Korea's arms supply to Russia.

As Censor.NET informs, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said this in an interview with the South Korean agency Yonhap.

He stressed that NATO would welcome "any serious support" for Ukraine from South Korea, noting that issues such as threats from North Korea and the war in Ukraine show that security does not depend on the region.

"South Korea has a developed defense industry. You have large amounts of ammunition and everything that Ukraine needs, but of course South Korea should make these decisions," Stoltenberg said.

At the same time, the NATO Secretary General noted that no parallels should be drawn in the ethical plane between Russia's help from North Korea and possible help from South Korea to Ukraine.

According to him, Russia's aid is illegal because Moscow violated international law by starting a war against Ukraine.

"Aid to Ukraine that defends itself is legal," he concluded.

Also remind, after signing the pact on mutual defense in case of war between the DPRK and Russia, South Korea will consider the possibility of supplying weapons to Ukraine.

