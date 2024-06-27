South Korea extends sanctions against vessels, companies and officials from Russia and DPRK

South Korea has imposed sanctions on Russian and North Korean vessels for engaging in illegal arms and fuel trafficking and other activities that violate UN Security Council resolutions.

According to Censor.NET, citing Yonhap, this was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Seoul.

Thus, South Korea has imposed sanctions against four Russian vessels and eight North Korean vessels for engaging in illegal arms and fuel trafficking and other activities that violate UN Security Council resolutions.

The sanctions also cover five organizations, including the North Korean Missile Agency, the Russian company M Leasing LLC, which is responsible for arms trade between Moscow and Pyongyang, and Euromarket, a Georgia-based company that sold Russian oil to North Korea.

According to the ministry, the sanctions also apply to eight North Koreans involved in the development and management of missiles within the North Korean Missile Directorate, including the head of the spy satellite program.

