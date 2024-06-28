Finland announces new military aid package for Ukraine

Finland has announced the transfer of the 24th military aid package to Ukraine. President Alexander Stubb made the decision on the initiative of the government.

It is estimated that the replacement of the equipment included in this batch will cost Finland approximately 159 million euros.

The total value of defence equipment supplied by Finland to Ukraine is currently 2.2 billion euros.

Finland is committed to supporting Ukraine in its fight against Russia's unjustified aggression. This is not only about Ukraine, but also about the right of all free peoples to a decent existence. We, the Finns, know from our own history how important this issue is," said Finnish Defence Minister Antti Häkkinen.

At the same time, for operational reasons and to ensure the safe delivery of the aid, the exact content, methods and timing of the package are not disclosed.

