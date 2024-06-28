Drones attacked military unit and factory in Bryansk region of Russian Federation

On the night of June 28, in the Bryansk region, drones attacked the "Kremniy El" plant, which is part of the military-industrial complex of the Russian Federation.

A military unit was also hit by drones.

"The Kremniy El microelectronics plant in Bryansk and a military unit in the city of Karachiv, Bryansk region, were attacked by drones on June 28," the report says.

It is noted that the roof of the production building was damaged at the plant, and the warehouse in the military part. Allegedly, there are no victims.

What is known about the Kremniy El plant?

"Kremniy El" is considered one of the largest microelectronics manufacturers in Russia. There, in particular, they create components for military equipment.

The plant is located more than 100 km from the border.

In addition, the plant is also involved in the Russian state program "Alternative" and participates in the development of new radars on active phrased gratings using a new element base, which are intended for air defense, aircraft, and ships.

