Enemy dropped bombs on New York in Donetsk Oblast in morning, wounding three civilians, including 8-year-old girl

In the morning of 28 June 2024, Russian occupation forces carried out bomb attacks on the Toretsk community.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Prosecutor's Office of Donetsk region.

According to preliminary information, the enemy shelled the village of New York with KAB-250.

"A 45-year-old man sustained a head wound as a result of a munition hitting the private sector," the statement said.

Another shell hit an apartment block, destroying the entranceway and injuring a 39-year-old woman and her 8-year-old daughter. They were taken to hospital with mine-blast injuries, bruises and contusions. The child's condition is assessed as serious.

Private households and apartment buildings were damaged.

See more: Day in Donetsk region: enemy bombed 13 settlements, five people were killed and 20 others were wounded. PHOTOS