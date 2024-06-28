Day in Donetsk region: enemy bombed 13 settlements, five people were killed and 20 others were wounded. PHOTOS

The bombardment affected 13 settlements - the towns of Hirnyk, Kurakhove, Selydove, Siversk, Toretsk, the villages of Hrodivka, Druzhba, Zarichne, New York, Pivdenne, and the villages of Dachne, Karlivka, and Yasenove.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the police of Donetsk region.

The occupants dropped a "KAB-500" bomb on Selydove. Six residents were wounded, including two children. Seven apartment blocks, five private houses and four administrative buildings were damaged. The Russians hit the village of Yasenove with an "Iskander-M" multiple rocket launcher, killing one person and wounding another, and damaging a farm.

The enemy shelled Kurakhove with "Uragan" MLRS, killing two civilians and injuring two others. Two shops and a bus station were damaged. Toretsk is under continuous fire: Russian terrorists hit the city with three "KAB-250" bombs and artillery. There is a dead man, three residents were wounded. At least 2 apartment blocks and 7 private houses were damaged.

In Siversk, an artillery strike killed a civilian and destroyed a house. Two people were injured in Dachne as a result of shelling from "Uragan" MLRS, and 10 private houses were damaged. Three more people were wounded in Pivnichne, two in New York and one in Hirnyk.

Read more: Day in Donetsk region: Under fire of occupiers - three districts, 1 person died, 14 were injured







