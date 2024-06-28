ENG
One person is injured as result of Russian drone strike on Kherson

Today, on June 28, the occupiers attacked the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson from a drone, and a woman was injured.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, in the afternoon, the Russian army attacked the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson from a drone. A 58-year-old woman was injured in the attack.

She was reportedly diagnosed with an explosive injury and an acute stress reaction. The victim is being provided with the necessary medical care.

