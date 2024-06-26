ENG
Two rescuers are wounded due to repeated Russian shelling of Kherson

Two rescuers who came to extinguish a fire in one of the districts of Kherson after the shelling came under repeated fire.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service.

"Due to another enemy shelling, a fire broke out in a garage cooperative in one of the city's neighborhoods. The firefighting unit that arrived to extinguish the fire came under repeated fire," the statement said.

It is noted that two rescuers received shrapnel wounds.
They were taken to a hospital in moderate condition.

Read more: Russian troops wound two children and three adults in Kherson

A fire truck was also damaged.

Earlier it was reported that on June 26, a Russian drone wounded two children and three adults in Kherson. Also, 5 men sustained post-concussion syndrome as a result of the shelling of Kherson in the morning.

