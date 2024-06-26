Russian troops wound two children and three adults in Kherson

On June 26, a Russian drone injured two children and three adults in Kherson.

The head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, wrote about this on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"Due to the explosives dropped from the drone, a 12-year-old girl sustained an explosive injury and fragmentary wounds to her head, torso, legs and arms. Her 15-year-old sister suffered explosive and craniocerebral injuries, as well as contusion," he said.

The victims in moderate condition were hospitalized for medical care.

In addition, 3 adults who were with their children sought help on their own.

Earlier it was reported that Russians shelled Kherson, as a result of which 5 men were injured.

