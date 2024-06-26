ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
3825 visitors online
News Photo Russian aggression against Ukraine War
381 0

Russians shelled Nikopol district more than 20 times during day: 1 person wounded. PHOTOS

On 26 June, Russian troops shelled Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 20 times. Most of the attacks were carried out with kamikaze drones, but there were also artillery attacks.

According to Censor.NET, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration, Serhii Lysak, wrote about this in his telegram channel.

The occupiers attacked Nikopol, Marhanets, Pokrovske, Chervonohryhorivka communities.

An 18-year-old girl was injured in the shelling. She is in satisfactory condition and will be treated as an outpatient.

In addition, several dry grass fires occurred in the area. An outbuilding also caught fire. The fire was extinguished by rescuers. Five private houses, two greenhouses, a gas pipeline and a power line were damaged. The infrastructure was also damaged.

Read more: Russians shelled Kherson: 5 men were injured

Наслідки російських обстрілів Нікопольщини 26 червня

Через обстріли в районі спалахнули пожежі

Війська РФ поранили дівчину в Нікопольському районі

Окупанти били по Нікополю, Марганецькій, Покровській, Червоногригорівській громадах

Пошкоджені 5 приватних будинків, дві теплиці, газогін і лінія електропередач. Понівечена й інфраструктура.

Author: 

shoot out (13435) Nikopol (719)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 