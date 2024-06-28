Defense Forces stop Russian offensive in Kharkiv region, although it’s not easy there now - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Ukrainian Defense Forces had stopped the Russian occupiers' offensive in Kharkiv region.

According to Censor.NET, the head of state said this during a press conference with the President of Slovenia, Nataša Pirc Musar.

"We talked about the situation on the battlefield. In particular, about the Kharkiv direction, where Russia tried to launch a large-scale offensive. The occupier failed. Our Ukrainian forces stabilized the situation and stopped the offensive. Although it is very difficult there. This is how we must continue to act," the president said.

According to Zelenskyy, it is necessary to "deprive Russia of the illusion that the war will give it something."

