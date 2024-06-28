ENG
News Russian aggression against Ukraine
In morning, ruscists shelled Varvarivka in Kharkiv region, woman was killed

Наслідки ворожих обстрілів Харківщини

On the morning of 28 June, Russian invaders fired on the village of Varvarivka, Kharkiv region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the police of the Kharkiv region.

It is noted that during the shelling, a 56-year-old woman was tending to her garden. She sustained injuries incompatible with life.

To recap, during the day in Kharkiv region, the enemy used the entire range of weapons, 10 people were injured in different settlements.

