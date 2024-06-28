Ukraine develops weapons production because Russia understands nothing but force - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine wants peace, but we must be strong, as this is the language of strength - the only thing Russia understands.

The head of state said this during a press conference with the President of Slovenia Nataša Pirc Musar, Censor.NET reports.

"If everything depended only on Ukraine, there would be no war. Unfortunately, Russia is the occupier. And Putin wanted the war. So far, he does not want to end it. The diplomatic path chosen by Ukraine is our initiative, because we are a victim in this war," he emphasized.

Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine wants peace, but it needs to be strong.

"Our production in terms of technology, drones, EW, artillery is really increasing. Because we have to be strong on the battlefield... Therefore, we are developing our production to be strong. Because Russia understands nothing but strength. And it does not respect anyone but the strong," the head of state added.

Read more: Drones attacked military unit and factory in Bryansk region of Russian Federation