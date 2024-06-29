United States will provide Ukraine with air defense missiles in aid package worth 150 million dollars - Reuters

On 1 July, the Biden administration will announce a new $150 million military aid package to Ukraine.

This was reported by Reuters, citing sources in the US administration, Censor.NET reports.

The aid package will include, among other things, HAWK interceptor missiles and 155mm artillery ammunition. The aid will also include other munitions and equipment to support Ukraine's defense needs, the sources added.

The package will come from the Presidential Drawdown Authority, a mechanism that allows the president to quickly transfer defense goods and services from US stockpiles to support allies.

