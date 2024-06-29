ENG
Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 541,560 people (+1,070 per day), 8,073 tanks, 14,480 artillery systems, 15,505 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 541,560 Russian invaders.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 02.24.22 to 06.29.24 are approximately:

  • personnel - about 541,560 (+1,070) people,
  • tanks ‒ 8073 (+7) units,
  • armored combat vehicles ‒ 15,505 (+25) units,
  • artillery systems – 14480 (+57) units,
  • MLRS – 1109 (+0) units,
  • air defense equipment ‒ 871 (+0) units,
  • aircraft - 360 (+0) units,
  • helicopters - 326 (+0) units,
  • UAVs of the operational-tactical level - 11538 (+29),
  • cruise missiles ‒ 2331 (+2),
  • ships/boats ‒ 28 (+0) units,
  • submarines - 1 (+0) units,
  • automotive equipment and tank trucks - 19,568 (+54) units,
  • special equipment ‒ 2436 (+5)

Ліквідація рашистів на 29 червня

