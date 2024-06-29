Russian army has been shelling Kherson region since morning, there are dead and wounded

On the morning of June 29, the Russians once again attacked Berislav UAVs and shelled Naddnipriansk, Kherson region.

As Censor.NET informs, the prosecutor's office of the Kherson region informed about this.

"On June 29, around 5:40 a.m., the Russian military once again attacked Berislav BpLA. As a result of dropping explosives on one of the streets, a local resident died. Also, at 7:05 a.m., the occupiers shelled Naddniprianske," the report says.

According to the information of the Kherson RMA, two local residents were injured in the village of Naddniprianske.

"A 57-year-old woman was diagnosed with explosive and craniocerebral injuries, a subcutaneous hematoma in the parietal region. Doctors provided assistance to the victim on the spot, she refused hospitalization.

A 41-year-old man was hospitalized with a fatal head injury. Currently, he is being provided with the necessary assistance," the regional administration noted.

