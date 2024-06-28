Woman died as result of Russian attack in Lvove, Kherson region
Russian troops fired on the village of Lvove of the Tiahynka community, killing a woman.
This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.
As noted, it was initially reported that a 65-year-old woman was injured as a result of Russian shelling of the village of Lvove of the Tiahynka community. She was diagnosed with explosive and craniocerebral injuries, brain contusion. Doctors assessed her condition as serious.
Later it was reported that the woman died on the way to the hospital.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password