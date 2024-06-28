Woman died as result of Russian attack in Lvove, Kherson region

Russian troops fired on the village of Lvove of the Tiahynka community, killing a woman.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, it was initially reported that a 65-year-old woman was injured as a result of Russian shelling of the village of Lvove of the Tiahynka community. She was diagnosed with explosive and craniocerebral injuries, brain contusion. Doctors assessed her condition as serious.

Read more: Two people are injured as result of enemy attack on Bilozerka and Antonivka

Later it was reported that the woman died on the way to the hospital.